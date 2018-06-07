Flooding was reported throughout the city of Atlanta Friday afternoon as a line of heavy rains and storms moved through north Georgia.

The storms caused flooding in some portions of the city, including on the downtown connector, where at least one vehicle was stalled underwater at the Freedom Parkway and International Boulevard exits.

According to police, they received reports of flooding at the following intersections:

Spring Street NW and Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW

Spring Street NW and I-75-85 Northbound Expressway NW

I-75-85 Northbound Expressway NE and Freedom Parkway NE

I-75-85 Northbound Expressway NE and Peachtree Street NE

Ted Turner Drive NW and Spring Street NW

Piedmont Avenue NE and John Portman Boulevard NE

Memorial Drive SE and Boulevard SE

North Avenue NE and Central Park Place NE

Howell Mill Road NW and Huff Road NW

Atlanta fire rescue units were called to several vehicles stuck in water around the city, including at Northside Drive and Jett Street, as well as on Peachtree Street and other side streets. No injuries were being reported as of 5:45 pm.

Several metro Atlanta counties were under severe thunderstorm warnings Friday afternoon, as an oncoming cold front brought rain, high winds and some hail over portions of north Georgia.

Cobb, Fulton and Douglas counties were under warnings until 5:15 pm, while Catoosa, Murray and Whitfield counties were under severe thunderstorm warnings until 5:30 pm.

Earlier in the day, Hall, Union and Habersham counties were also under severe thunderstorm warnings.

11Alive Stormtracker Wes Peery said the front was expected to bring showers and thunderstorms through Saturday afternoon, making for a messy rush hour but followed by more comfortable conditions by the end of the weekend.

Isolated storms were expected to start developing Friday afternoon before storm coverage and intensity increases into the evening.

While organized severe weather is not expected, some storms may be strong and turn severe. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the concerns.

Saturday looks a little soggy as well with scattered showers and storms.

As the front pushes further south into central and southern Georgia on Sunday, the rain will follow suit.

Isolated storms will be possible Sunday but it will be an overall less humid and cooler day.

The reprieve from the humidity is short lived as moisture returns next week.

