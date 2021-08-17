Tree comes toppling down in Coweta County

A tornado warning was issued for Coweta County until 5:15 a.m. Hours later a large tree came crashing down and blocked the roadway in East Newnan.

ATLANTA — Strong wind and rain moved through the metro Atlanta area, and north Georgia Tuesday morning as Tropical Depression Fred left damages across the area from downed trees to power outages.

11Alive's Maura Sirianni said the tree brought down power lines when it dropped around 8 a.m. as heavy rain and winds impacted the region.

Georgia Power crews were later on the scene, working to restore electricity in the area.