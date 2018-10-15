By noon Monday, Georgia Power said Monday that power had been restored to 97 percent of its customers impacted by Hurricane Michael.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, Georgia Power indicated that about 13,900 customers were still without power

The remaining customers in the Albany and Bainbridge areas in southwest Georgia should have their power restored by Tuesday evening at the latest, officials with the power utility said Monday afternoon.

According to Georgia EMC, about 45,000 customers in their Southwest region remain without power. Their Southwest region includes customers in the Albany and Bainbridge areas of the state.

RELATED | Power remains out through parts of lower Georgia and is returning slowly

Officials with both utility contractors emphasize that their crews are facing challenging conditions throughout the region like downed trees and impassable roads which require ongoing work to help continue the restoration efforts across the lower portion of the state.

Megan Shinn, 13News Now

Crews are working with GEMA and other state and local agencies to provide access to power crews as they work on restoration efforts.

Individuals are reminded to be patient as crews work to restore service as rapidly -- and as safely as possible. They are also reminded to not to touch any downed wires they may discover for their own safety.

© 2018 WXIA