Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is extending the voter registration deadline for four counties that were affected by Hurricane Michael.

Residents in Clay, Grady, Randolph, and Turner counties still have time to submit an application. The election offices were closed on Tuesday, October 9, original deadline to submit an application.

Deal issued an executive order Monday saying the residents of those counties can submit voter registration applications through Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday, October 10, near Mexico Beach, Florida as a category 4 storm. It then traveled north into Georgia, leaving behind damage in multiple counties.

READ | President Trump to survey parts of Florida, Georgia hit by Hurricane Michael

“I applaud Governor Deal’s decision to extend the voter registration deadline in Clay, Grady, Randolph, and Turner Counties. We have been working together to assess the potential impact of this devastating storm on Southwest Georgia, and we decided that an extension of the deadline was the most appropriate course of action," Secretary of State Brian Kemp said. "With this extension, we can ensure that citizens in these counties can register to vote or update their voter record in time for the November 6, 2018 election. I look forward to continuing my work with Governor Deal and our federal, state, and regional partners to address the extensive storm damage to Southwest Georgia.”

Election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 6.

RELATED | Early voting begins on Monday, October 15 for the November General Election

A large tree fell in the Collier Hills neighborhood in Atlanta trapping a family inside until a tree company could come and free them.
Paulding County roads washed out.
Paulding County roads washed out.
Woodrow Kay near Proctor Road is washed out in Paulding County, Ga.
A tree came down in a residential neighborhood in Pooler, Ga.Pooler, Ga. Police Department
There are reports of downed trees around metro Atlanta. This one is at E. Rock Springs Dr.
There are reports of downed trees around metro Atlanta. This one is at E. Rock Springs Dr.
A man and woman were trapped in a car after a tree fell on them in Atlanta. Both had to be rescued
Tree down on Algood Rd. in DeKalb County
Tree down on Algood Rd. in DeKalb County
Tree down on Algood Rd. in DeKalb County

