Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is extending the voter registration deadline for four counties that were affected by Hurricane Michael.

Residents in Clay, Grady, Randolph, and Turner counties still have time to submit an application. The election offices were closed on Tuesday, October 9, original deadline to submit an application.

Deal issued an executive order Monday saying the residents of those counties can submit voter registration applications through Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday, October 10, near Mexico Beach, Florida as a category 4 storm. It then traveled north into Georgia, leaving behind damage in multiple counties.

“I applaud Governor Deal’s decision to extend the voter registration deadline in Clay, Grady, Randolph, and Turner Counties. We have been working together to assess the potential impact of this devastating storm on Southwest Georgia, and we decided that an extension of the deadline was the most appropriate course of action," Secretary of State Brian Kemp said. "With this extension, we can ensure that citizens in these counties can register to vote or update their voter record in time for the November 6, 2018 election. I look forward to continuing my work with Governor Deal and our federal, state, and regional partners to address the extensive storm damage to Southwest Georgia.”

Election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 6.

