When is peak pollen season? | Here's what we found

Experts say we are getting past the peak of the pollen season. They are hopeful we could see numbers calm down in May.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — It's one of the most searched questions in Georgia. When is pollen season going to be over?

The Peach State has broken records with the highest tree pollen count for Atlanta. It's still going strong months later after an early start to the season.

Experts say since the metro saw high pollen counts earlier in the year, a calm down period might be around the corner.

Seth Hawkins, an arborist with the Georgia Forestry Commission said it's now a waiting game at this point.

"So our pines and oaks really started in late January or February. They really are kind of at their peak now, " Hawkins explained.

Since we are in the peak of the pollen season, we could possibly start seeing a bit of a calming period.

"We can hope that the pine and pollen kind of starts to dissipate and wind down a little bit in May," Hawkins added.

After this year, pollen season is starting earlier and lasting longer.

Since 1972, Atlanta's season has grown by more than 30 days.