Alberto is the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, but it's classified as a subtropical storm as opposed to a tropical storm or depression. So what is the difference?

A tropical storm gets most of its energy and storm structure from very warm ocean waters. It also has a good connection with upper-level winds that help to ventilate the storm keeping it well structured symmetrically.

A subtropical storm isn't pulling energy from water as warm as a tropical cyclone and isn't supported as much by upper-level winds for ventilation so the storm ends up being asymmetrical or lopsided.

Subtropical storms usually don't become as intense as tropical storms or hurricanes.

