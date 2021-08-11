Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q opens second location in West Midtown

The new spot will offer more seating, new offerings, and plenty of parking.

ATLANTA — “We’re finally smoking on the Westside!” Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q co-owner and pitmaster Jonathan Fox announced on Wednesday.

A second location of the popular barbeque restaurant opened in Atlanta’s Upper Westside at The Works complex off Chattahoochee Avenue near Topgolf.

Having opened the flagship location almost 14 years ago, Jonathan and Justin Fox had been searching for the right spot for a second restaurant.

Jonathan said this location will offer more seating, new offerings, and plenty of parking.

The expansive 9,300-square-foot location nearly doubles the size of the original restaurant with 258-seats.

“This location is an opportunity for us to roll out projects that we’ve always wanted to offer at Dekalb but haven’t been able to do so because of space limitations,” says Jonathan Fox. “From expanding the menu to the grab-and-go barbecue, we’re excited to finally be able to expand our capabilities and offerings for our guests.”

The restaurant will be open Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.