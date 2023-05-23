Atlanta Caribbean Carnival brings the spirit of the islands to the city

Hosted by the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival, this annual extravaganza promises to immerse attendees in the rich traditions and lively spirit of Carnival.

ATLANTA — The vibrant and energetic spirit of Caribbean Carnival is set to dazzle the City of Atlanta throughout the Memorial Day weekend, with a parade full of bands and other performances.

Who is hosting it

Hosted by the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival, this annual extravaganza promises to immerse attendees in the rich traditions and lively spirit of Carnival.

The Atlanta Caribbean Carnival is organized by the nonprofit organization ACCBA, which aims to promote a deeper appreciation and understanding of Caribbean culture among the broader Metro Atlanta community.

Timeline of Events

The celebration will kick off with the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Jouvert on Friday, May 26, at the SilverBack Stadium. It will be an evening filled with music, dancing and celebration, setting the stage for the main event.

Starting Saturday, May 27, at 11:30 a.m., the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Parade of Bands and Festival Village will take center stage at Westside Park. The parade, which organizers said would be a vibrant procession of colorful costumes, lively music and exuberant dancers, will begin their march at Moores Mill Center on Marietta Blvd. NW before culminating at Westside Park on Johnson Rd.

Who are the Grand Marshals?

The Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Grand Marshals, including renowned Soca artist/producer Lashley "Motto" Wynter, Martell Holt of Love & Marriage Huntsville, and Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks, will lead the parade in style. These distinguished individuals will be honored for their significant contributions to the community during the festivities.

Food and Performances

Attendees can indulge in Caribbean cuisine, savor the sounds of vibrant music and witness captivating dance performances.

Patricia Henry, President of Atlanta Caribbean Carnival, emphasized the event's goal, stating that it gives "us a chance to expose ourselves to new experiences."

The Festival Village will feature a remarkable lineup of performers, including the likes of Skinny Fabulous, Shal Marshall, Alison Hinds, Asa Bantan, Pumpa, Motto, Farmer Nappy, Burning Flames, Lil Rick, DJ Cheem, Squid, Kenne Blessin, G'Eve, Janine, and D'Angel.