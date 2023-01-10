Here's how to get free tickets to the Georgia Aquarium

The contest ends on Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Those who wish to enter the contest need to do two things.

ATLANTA — To celebrate the entry of their 40 millionth guest, the Georgia Aquarium is giving away free tickets to one lucky person, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The contest started on Wednesday and will end on Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Those who wish to enter the contest need to do two things: Like their Facebook page and share a photo from a previous visit on their post. People who have never visited are asked to share what they look forward to doing or seeing at the Aquarium on their visit.

Georgia Aquarium said one winner would be selected and given four tickets to the aquarium. When the contest ends, the aquarium will contact the winner through Facebook Messenger.

One comment equals one entry; Georgia Aquarium noted that making multiple comments would not increase anyone's chances of winning.