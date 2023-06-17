Juneteenth mural unveiled on Atlanta skyscraper

Artist C. Flux Sing designed the mural, which flashes on the electronic canvas 450 in the air atop the 100 Peachtree building.

ATLANTA — A giant Juneteenth mural, featuring the work of a local Black artist, is now flashing on some of Atlanta's most visible real estate.

Entitled "Answer the Call: Freedom Requires Work," the mural "pays homage to the 2,000 Black Union soldiers dispatched to Texas who valiantly enforced the emancipation of the slaves, and the individuals who dedicated themselves to spreading this message across Galveston," according to a release.

“In my piece, the Black Union soldier is calling to a youth in the future letting them know that freedom requires work and serves as a reminder for the African American communities of today that we have to be responsible for our own lives and freedom,” C. Flux Sing said in a statement. “To this day, we still deal with injustices rooted in that era, and it is up to like-minded individuals to obtain the tools to be successful. I celebrate Juneteenth in this way, honoring the conscientious and persistent ancestors who had the courage to create the lives they wanted to experience as free people here in America.”

The mural space, which is 174 feet long, is operated by Georgia's Own Credit Union and has in the past featured Sing's work to commemorate Black History Month and honor figures including John Lewis and Andrew Young.

This latest mural went live at midnight Saturday morning and will be in place through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, June 19.