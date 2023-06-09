Here's where you can celebrate Juneteenth in metro Atlanta

We've compiled a list of Juneteenth events taking place in metro Atlanta - and there's a ton.

ATLANTA — It's the third year that the nation will recognize June 19, or Juneteenth, as a federal holiday -- but it has been a celebration in Georgia long before it gained national attention.

Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States following the Civil War. The holiday, also dubbed "Freedom Day" celebrates liberation and a step toward equality. It is also used to reflect upon history and navigate progress to create an equitable society.

Early celebrations were often focused on prayer and family unity but have now grown to be full-blown festivals and parades.

Here are a few places you can celebrate Freedom Day in Atlanta.

If you have a Juneteenth celebration you'd like to add to this list, email details to gnunez@11alive.com

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival

An Atlanta staple since 2012, Juneteenth Atlanta is a beloved gathering that will feature a pageant, family reunions, and "edutainment" -- educational entertainment. Such programs include double dutch, with the founder of Over Forty Double Dutch Club helping turn the ropes and Afro Atlanta, a natural hair show. People can even witness a world-record-breaking drum circle.

It's going to be a weekend-long affair that promises to be a high-spirited celebration of freedom, unity and equality. People can learn more about the festival by visiting juneteenthatl.com.

Event details:

Centennial Olympic Park

Friday, June 16 | 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 17 | 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

*Juneteenth parade day

Sunday, June 18 | 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

5K Freedom Run

Runners, lace up your shoes: Juneteenth Atlanta is featuring a 5K Freedom Run.

Participants will get on their marks at Centennial Olympic Park Sunday, June 18.

Juneteenth Atlanta invites anyone who wants to run "for freedom, liberty, human rights, social justice, judicial reform and world peace."

Registration is still open and costs $35. Details about the route and tickets can be found here.

Juneteenth 2023: Planted

The Atlanta History Center invites everyone to honor the past and celebrate the future during its Civic Season.

With its event "Juneteenth 2023: Planted" the center will honor the history of Black genealogy and agricultural practices. Organizers said it will be an immersive experience featuring interactive crafts, food, and workshops that "will provide valuable insights into the history of Juneteenth and offer tips on how to research your family tree and preserve family artifacts."

The center says the event is suitable for all ages. To expedite the check-in process, organizers recommend pre-registering here. The event is free.

Event details:

Sunday, June 18 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Atlanta History Center Buckhead Campus

Around Sound: CTS Juneteenth Jubilee

Promising to be an unforgettable show, Challenge the Stats and Concerts at First are partnering with The Atlanta Opera to present a concert that empowers artists of color.

Featuring acclaimed soprano Indra Thomas and accomplished cellist and composer Okorie "OK Cello" Johnson, the show will bring together diverse singers from around metro Atlanta to form a community choir to perform for this special event.

Tickets are not required by RSVPs are encouraged and can be made using this link.

Event details:

Saturday, June 17 | 8 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta

Celebration of Juneteenth at Historic Oakland Cemetery

The Historic Oakland Foundation will honor the generations that suffered under enslavement and celebrate Atlanta's rich legacy of Black history, culture and achievement, according to event organizers.

The free, family-friendly Juneteenth event will include a libation ceremony performed by the Big Bethel A.M.E. Heaven Bound Choir at the historic African American Burial Grouns at 11 a.m. A libations ceremony is a pouring of a liquid to honor one's ancestors.

People can also pay witness to storyteller LaDoris Bias-Davis who will share stories from the Gullah Geechee culture. There will also be a food truck, vendor marker, a children's craft area and people can opt to get a free walking tour.

Event details:

Saturday, June 17 | 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Historic Oakland Cemetery

StoryWalk in Dunwoody

People who would want to stroll through Dunwoody Nature Center or Brook Run Park can read about the origins of Juneteenth.

The city's parks and recreation organized a StoryWalk that features "A Flag for Juneteenth" which will be available through June. It was written and illustrated by expert quilter Kim Taylor who shares a powerful story of the first Juneteenth celebration from the perspective of a young girl. While on a walk, people can read page by page the story of how the holiday came to be.

Black fatherhood, Juneteenth celebrations Sandy Springs

As Father's Day intersects with the city's annual Juneteenth event, this year organizers are adding a twist by celebrating Black fatherhood through culture and community.

"Black men fought courageously during the civil war to earn many of the freedoms that we hold today," the Juneteenth Federation said in a statement. "These same Black men later became the architects of Greenwood, Oklahoma, Auburn Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia, and Eatonville, Florida, among the many thriving Black communities that followed reconstruction. If there’s ever a time to celebrate this legacy, it is on June 18th, when Juneteenth and Fathers’ Day intersect."

Pastor Henry Bush of Sharon Community Church UMC, the first Black church in Sandy Springs, will open with inspiring words of faith in the fight for freedom. The event will be followed by performances by Djoli Kelen, Inc., Southside Soul, and others. There will also be live music, a daddy-and-daughter dance competition, and a lot of fun.

Event details:

Sunday, June 18 | 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

City Green at 1 Galambos Way

Powder Springs Community Celebration and Unity Walk

From puppetry, live bands, to a unity message - Powder Springs invites everyone to its free Juneteenth event.

This year's celebration will feature the history of African American Motorcycle Culture and motorcycle show. Event organizers said there will be a Unity Youth Hour so young festival goers can experience the storytelling of Juneteenth history as well as African Dance and a unity walk. Of course, guests can support local food vendors and artisans showing off their crafts.

Event details:

Saturday, June 17 | 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Thurman Springs Park

Below is a recap of last year's event.

United Ebony Society Juneteenth Celebration and Music Festival

The United Ebony Society is taking over Lawrenceville to celebrate freedom and community.

Its annual event will host games, good, storytelling and fun-filled presentations to add an educational edge to its entertainment. People can get more information on the festival by visiting its website.

The United Ebony Society is also compiling a list of Black-owned businesses in Gwinnett County. Business owners can submit their information here.

Event details:

Saturday, June 17 | 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Rhodes Jordan Park

Forest Park Juneteenth Celebration

Families and residents can enjoy an outdoor Juneteenth celebration.

Live music will fill the Starr Park Amphitheater. People can expect performances from Ayanna & Flow, Tony Tatuma, comedian Raheem Holt, Rey Sunshine, Manga African Dance and more.

Eventgoers could also explore local craft vendors, food trucks and stay for a fireworks show. There will also be a play zone for children. The best part: it's free.

Event details:

Saturday, June 17 | 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Starr Park Amphitheater

Rejoice! It's Emancipation Day in Riverdale

Commissioner Felicia Franklin is inviting constituents to celebrate Juneteenth at with a free event.

Beyond music and dance, the event will feature art and a discussion on healthcare disparities and African American history. A health fair will also help connect families to resources.

Event details:

Saturday, June 17 | 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Program begins at 5 p.m.

Flint River Community Center

Stonecrest Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom

Celebrating for a second year, Stonecrest promises a bigger and better festival of freedom and community.

Featuring giveaways, food, music, dance and spoken word -- this event sets itself apart by offering a petting zoo and kids' fun zone complete with bounce houses. It's free to attendees and it is encouraged people stick around for the fireworks display.

Honoring the holiday's history, there will also be a special appearance by the Black Buffalo Soldiers.

Attendees are welcome to bring their coolers, umbrellas, lawn chairs and blankets to the Southeast Athletic Complex. However, pets and weapons are prohibited.

Event details:

Saturday, June 17 | 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Southeast Athletic Complex