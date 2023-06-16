Lorraine Motel play highlights Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy in the arts

The Memphis landmark is etched in many of memories as the place where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

AUSTELL, Ga. — The story of the historic Lorraine Motel is coming to the stage in Atlanta this Juneteenth weekend.

In the 1960s, the Lorraine Motel was a green book destination for Black travelers and a place many prominent artists, musicians and entertainers stayed when visiting Memphis.

The Lorraine Motel stage play, written and produced by Marvin and Melvin Coleman of Inkwell Pictures highlights the historic tales that surround the Lorraine Motel.

“Embedded in this project are serval other stories that need to be told and this is the introduction of really being able to tell our stories, not as Black stories, not as stories just centered around Juneteenth but American stories,” said Marvin Coleman.

Coleman said launching the play in Atlanta was very important. It’s King’s birthplace, the heart of the civil rights movement, and home to about 90% of the cast.

Executive Producer Cal Reese said that the stories highlighted in the play are still relevant today.

“A lot of things that happened then are still reflective now. It’s just in a more political realm. It’s about telling people to come together, to be aware, being more conscious of local politics and how we are moving through life,” said Reese. “If you have a platform as a musician, as an artist, as an actor, you still have a responsibility to make a difference in your community.”

The play features several prominent entertainers including the late Harry Belafonte and the late Tina Turner. Actress Latraia Savage plays Turner and said she’s looking forward to the launch of the play on Juneteenth weekend and is hopeful more people will learn and understand the holiday’s significance.

“It’s so important to make each other aware of why we do what we do, the struggle and how long it took to get this freedom,” said Savage.