Largest metropolitan fireworks show in America a major success in Downtown Atlanta

Temperatures got up to at least 95 degrees with a threat of rain to ruin the fireworks show.

ATLANTA — The heat nor the threat of rain stopped visitors from coming to Centennial Olympic Park for "Look Up Atlanta."

Thousands packed to see the show during the blaring heat, with the humidity coming in later in the evening.

Demetrus Noble used two words to describe the weather as he waited to enter Centennial Olympic Park.

"Very hot," Noble said.

It got up to at least 96 degrees. As Noble patted the sweat dripping down his face, he had determination.

"Push on through it anyway," Noble said, "We're here now."

Noble's from Chicago, though he's had a year to get used to the dog days of a Georgia summer.

"It's pretty hot up North right now too," Noble said. "So, you know, regardless of where I'd be, I'd be feeling this way."

Some visitors did come from slightly north of Atlanta. Meagan Hammett bringing her 3-year-old, Annabelle—driving four-and-a-half hours from Conyers, South Carolina.

Hammett said they took the day trip, stopping at the Georgia Aquarium too.

"I wanted to see the fireworks," Hammett said.

They picked the right place. This Fourth of July celebration is the largest metropolitan fireworks show in the country, according to organizers.

In the meantime, beating the heat was no joke. There was plenty of food and drinks to go around, but the parkgoers were not allowed to bring coolers, tents, or large bags. So, they figured out how to stay cool.

"A lot of hydration, water," Noble continued. "My grandbabies have got these water fans that they're using."

Hammett had another tactic.

"Taking breaks in the car—air conditioning breaks," Hammett said.

Then, as the evening progressed, gray clouds started threatening the show. Noble didn't care about the rain. He didn't even bring an umbrella. He was there to support his son, Meech, who performed along with nine others.

Overall, for these parkgoers, the sacrifices for Independence Day were worth it.