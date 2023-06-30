List | Here's where to celebrate Fourth of July this weekend

Fireworks shows, parades and festivals - there's plenty to do.

ATLANTA — July Fourth celebrations are rolling in, and what better way to celebrate America’s independence than by enjoying all of the events Georgia has to offer.

From lively parades to grand light shows, there is something for everyone. Take a look at this fun-filled list of affairs happening across metro Atlanta.

Celebrating with thrill-seekers

Theme park goers will be happy to learn that Coca-cola is hosting Fireworks Celebration at Six Flags Over Georgia. The company is encouraging people to enjoy the holiday on thrilling rides or splashing at Hurricane Harbor.

On June 30, July 1 and July 4, guests can purchase tickets depending on their adventure choice. That information can be found here.

AJC Peachtree Road Race

The annual AJC Peachtree Road Race is the perfect event for those that want to get active while celebrating the holiday. The world's largest 10k race will take place at Lenox Square with participants as young as 10 years old and as seasoned as 98.

There's fun in cheering these runners on, from the smallest racers to the trained athletes; it's a way to ring in Independence Day that's unique to Atlanta. If you make it to Piedmont Park, you could even snag a free peach milkshake. Here's how.

Lookup Atlanta

The largest metropolitan fireworks show in America is back on July 1.

People can listen to the sounds of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at Centennial Olympic Park. This year, the festivities will include an inaugural Georgia Talent Showcase. The festival boasts entertainment and talent, and tickets are still on sale.

Fourth of July at Lake Lanier Islands

Spend your Independence Day splashing away.

Lake Lanier Islands has a lineup of holiday weekend events that people can partake in from virtual sports and axe throwing to boating and dining events.

There's quite the list of activities - some family-friendly and others a bit more mature. Take a look at all of the options here.

Red, White & BOOM!

A day early but with a promise to sparkle, Norcross is inviting people to blast off to a firecracker of a celebration.

People can head to Lillian Webb Park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, July 3 and groove to live music, indulge in yummy eats and then watch a spectacular shot that will paint the sky red, white and blue.

People are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for a comfortable evening under the fireworks. More information can be found here.

Fantastic Fourth Celebration

Taking the cake as a "must-see fireworks show," Stone Mountain is lighting up the night from July 1 through July 5.

People can enjoy family attractions and live entertainment during Summer at the Rock. People can also hike the one-mile trail to the top of Stone Mountain to catch a beautiful view and end their night with a drone and light show enhanced with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

For ticket information, click here. An attractions schedule is also available.

Pied Piper Parade

Celebrate Independence Day hometown-style in Decatur.

The city is hosting the Pied Piper Parade, which will wind through downtown with floats, wagons and bicycles at 6 p.m. on July 4. People can also enjoy the community bandstand to listen to live music as the Summer Covers Concerts on the Square will be between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

More details can be found here.

Let Freedom Ring Parade

Put on your best red, white and blue outfit to grace the sidewalks of Marietta and get in the patriotic spirit.

Starting at 10 a.m., people can enjoy a parade and then roam around a live concert, craft show, carnival games and await a fireworks finale.

The 1.5-mile parade begins at the Roswell Street Baptist Church, travels west on Roswell Street, north on East Park Square and Cherokee Street and ends at North Marietta Parkway. The fireworks show will happen sometime after 9:30 p.m.