Brew at the Zoo to return with live music, train rides

This year, there will be four smaller outdoor events and reservations are required due to the zoo's limited capacity.

ATLANTA — Brew at the Zoo is back!

After a 2020 hiatus, Zoo Atlanta's beer fest will have beers from local breweries, live music, free carousel and train rides for guests ages 21 and up. Guests will also be able to walk around with their brews to see the animal exhibits.

It's been almost a year since Zoo Atlanta reopened with a sold out crowd on its first weekend back.

This year, there will be four smaller outdoor brew events on: Thursday, May 27, Friday, June 25, Friday, July 23 and Friday, Aug. 27.

Brew at the Zoo will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each of those days and reservations are required due to the zoo's limited capacity.

Zoo Atlanta said masks are strongly recommended when guests are not eating or drinking.