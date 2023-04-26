What to know for Janet Jackson's tour this weekend in Atlanta

This weekend in Atlanta is expected to be busy with not only the youngest member of the superstar-studded Jackson family performing.

ATLANTA — Pop and R&B star Janet Jackson is performing on the State Farm Arena stage starting on Wednesday.

This weekend in Atlanta is expected to be busy with not only the youngest member of the superstar-studded Jackson family performing. Taylor Swift's highly anticipated 'Eras Tour' and the Hawks Playoff basketball games are also happening this weekend. Here's what you need to know to see the ‘Unbreakable' star.

What days are the Janet Jackson: Together Again tour?

The 'Janet Jackson: Together Again' show was supposed to be from Wednesday to Friday with a show nightly, but due to scheduling errors, the Thursday show was rescheduled so the Hawks could play their game.

This comes after the singer added a second tour date in Atlanta back in December. Show times are as follows: Wednesday and Friday, doors open for the Together Again tour open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:45 p.m.

How can I get tickets to Janet Jackson's show?

Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster, with the lowest prices going for around $40. Sitting in front of the stage will run you over $1,000. Tickets are also available still on these websites:

How to get to State Farm Arena?

State Farm Arena officials strongly encourage fans to use public transit, such as MARTA, for Friday's concert due to heavy traffic and limited parking. Here's how to get to Downtown Atlanta for the show.

The GWCC/CNN Center station drops you off right by the entrance doors at State Farm Arena and just a short walk up toward Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Blue and Green lines go to the stop, and you can transfer from the Orange and Red lines at Five Points if you need to. Remember that MARTA trains stop running at 1 a.m. as you plan your departure.

You can drive Downtown and park or take a rideshare, but plan to leave early if you go this route. Downtown Atlanta is not quickly navigable by car, especially when it's crowded for a big event, and you could get stuck in barely-moving traffic (which is not where you want to be at 6:15 if doors open for Taylor Swift at 6:30.)

One suggestion to consider is simply going down in the afternoon and hanging around the area.

For more information on traveling Downtown, hotels nearby and things to do if you decide to come earlier and hang out until the show starts, head to our guide for this weekend's events.

Are there any special guests?

Janet Jackson announced on Twitter in December that an Atlanta favorite would be joining her, Ludacris.

What's Janet Jackson's latest album?

Her latest album was a re-release of The Velvet Rope, which came out in October 2022.