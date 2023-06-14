Atlanta drumline earns golden buzzer on surprise 'America's Got Talent' audition

The Lil Rascalz drumline of the Atlanta Drum Academy traveled over Spring Break to California, where they auditioned for season 18 of NBC's "America's Got Talent."

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — It's the highest honor performers on "America's Got Talent" could receive -- and Tuesday night, it went to young Atlanta talent.

Host Terry Crews smashed his golden buzzer for the Lil Rascalz from Atlanta's Drum Academy.

Children age six through 13 make up the drumline and they are now officially competing in the 18th season of NBC's hit talent competition show.

Before judges could vote on the drumline's dynamic performance, which featured choreography and multiple song changes, Crews made up his mind.

Each judge and the host have a golden buzzer and could choose to let golden confetti descend across the stage for an act they deem competitive and incredible. The buzzer offers acts an extra boost on 'AGT,' and if awarded, automatically advances acts to the next stage of the competition.

Crews knew that the golden buzzer would make the young performers' dreams come true before they even wowed the audience with their performance.

Photos | Lil Rascalz 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

"Chioma, you told me backstage that you dream about being on ‘AGT’ and getting a golden buzzer," Crews said. "Now Chioma and the Atlanta Drum Academy, I am honored to make that dream come true.”

Originally, the 8-year-old drummer was invited by 'AGT' to audition alone. Chioma decided he wanted to bring the drumline.

According to his mother, Chioma had a dream about performing on the talent competition show and then created a vision board. He would eventually receive the call of his dreams.

'AGT' had reached out after seeing videos of Chioma playing drums on YouTube. By putting himself out there, AGT was able to put him on stage.

"Auditioning was amazing. I had so much fun playing with my mates, it was so much fun," Chioma said.

The Lil Rascalz drumline of the Atlanta Drum Academy traveled over Spring Break to California for their audition. Their live performance recorded in March aired Tuesday, June 13 on NBC.

The young drummers delivered an energetic and vibrant performance in front of thousands of people on one of the biggest stages in the U.S.

The group's director and founder, James Riles III, hopes the audition will open the drumline up to new opportunities.

"We are looking to get our own practice space; I hope that comes out of this opportunity," Riles said.

Riles also hopes to open more locations to spread his love of drumming further.