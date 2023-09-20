Metro Atlanta food truck owner to compete on 'Wheel of Fortune' | How to watch

Anna Duke, the owner of the food truck Vamos Tacos, will spin the wheel on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. EST.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROME, Ga. — The owner of a food truck in Rome, Georgia, is appearing on "Wheel of Fortune" Wednesday evening.

Anna Duke, the owner of the food truck Vamos Tacos, will spin the wheel on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. EST -- as part of the game show's "Weekend Getaways Week." You'll be able to watch her on 11Alive.

Anna and her husband, Travis, own and operate the food truck known for its Tex-Mex cuisine, which puts "a southern twist on the traditional taco," a release from Wheel of Fortune stated.

"As a self-described foodie, Anna is very proud of the food she gets to share with her community," the release stated.

Anna said she has been a fan of "Wheel of Fortune" since she was a kid -- watching with her grandparents daily. She also said if she wins any money from the show, she would like to put it toward opening a restaurant based on her food truck.

Take a moment to cheer Anna on!