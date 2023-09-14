Sandy Springs elementary principal wins over $24K on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Lake Forest Elementary School Principal Laryn Nelson won over $24,000 in cash and prizes. She is even taking a special vacation to Europe.

ATLANTA — Congratulations are in order to a Sandy Springs principal who won big on "Wheel of Fortune" Wednesday night.

Lake Forest Elementary School Principal Laryn Nelson won over $24,000 in cash and prizes. She is even taking a special vacation to Europe.

She also made it to the bonus prize round, but didn't solve the puzzle.

According to Nelson's school bio, she has worked in education for more than three decades-- and has been leading Lake Forest Elementary for several years.

The Lake Forest Administration team cheered the principal on!