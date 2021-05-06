Justin Bieber returning to State Farm Arena for new world tour

The tour was to scheduled to kick off this summer but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, the tour is being moved to 2022.

ATLANTA — Justin Bieber is hitting the road and coming back to Atlanta! The singer just announced his rescheduled world tour with two stops at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in March 2022 on Thursday.

The tour was to scheduled to kick off this summer but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, the tour is being moved to 2022, according to a release.

This time, he has a new album Justice, which is his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.

The star made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his certified-platinum smash hit “Peaches.”

The 25-year-old pop star married supermodel Hailey Baldwin, in 2019.

That summer, we spotted the couple munching down on Asian-inspired food in East Cobb.

Bieber was spotted at Fuju Hana East Cobb with his entourage and Baldwin.

The couple grubbed on the crooner’s favorite dish. Restaurant owner Daniel Wu says they enjoyed the Hibachi chicken fresh off the grill.

The two, who are normally seen attached in Los Angeles, made their way to the Atlanta without any announcement.

Wu tells the A-Scene that he’s practically seen Bieber grow up before his eyes.

Justin began coming to the restaurant at about 13 or 14 years old after he began recording his first album, “Never Say Never” with his then manager Usher Raymond.