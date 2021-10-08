Men in Media launches, honors Atlanta's brightest voices

A few of the top voices, faces, and behind-the-scenes curators in the media industry were present at the event.

ATLANTA — Some of Atlanta's most influential male talent was celebrated at the Men in Media Incorporated launch on Saturday, July 31.

A few of the top voices, faces, and behind-the-scenes curators in the media industry were present at the event. 11Alive News' Ryan Dennis, Streetz 94.5’s Fly Guy DC, Blac Youngsta’s Official DJ Lil Zac The DJ, Posterchild J1 The Head of Hip Hop at Pandora Inc., Thomas Nzekwesi of Varsity Artist Development, DJ Waffles A&R/CEO of Freshmix Magazine Big Homie Kodaq of The Big Facts Podcast, Reec Swiney National Radio Personality, and Josh King of Now Influencing came together to share their success stories and stories of triumph and perseverance through the media industry.

Men in Media is the brother organization to the Media Girls Network, both formed by award-winning media personality and journalist Jelisa Raquel.

Raquel said these networks have multiple purposes.

"The networks are communities created to service creatives working or aspiring to work in the media and entertainment industries by providing powerful networking opportunities, workshops, and career opportunities for growth," the Media Girls creator said in a press release.

Raquel said she specifically wants to provide a space for media creatives in journalism, blogging, and other media-related careers to empower and uplift each other. In light of the success of Media Girls, she said a male-specific organization was in high demand.

More than 100 people attended the event and got the chance to speak intimately with the panel.

Dennis said it was a "powerful event," and he's looking forward to more.

Shenelle Simone, a member of Media Girls, hosted the event alongside DJ Wade Banner.

Raquel moderated the panel herself alongside Def Jam Records Antwan Williams.

The organization hosted a previous event that featured 11Alive's very own Emmy-nominated anchor Aisha Howard as one of the honorees and guest panelists at the event.