Rabies alert | Stray chihuahua in DeKalb County tests positive

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A stray chihuahua tested positive for rabies in the Constitution Road area in DeKalb County, prompting an alert.

After it was captured, the dog died while in its cage at a shelter, according to officials. Leaders are now reminding pet owners to take the proper precautions to protect their animals.

"Georgia is a rabies endemic state and the virus is present all year long," according to a news release from county officials.

DeKalb County officials ask owners to make sure pets are up-to-date for preventative vaccinations, eliminate outdoor feeding stations and access to garbage cans.

Rabies is a disease that affects the brain and is usually passed from animal to animal but can be passed to people too. Anyone bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention, officials advise.

For more information or to report any animal bite, contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 404-294-2519 after hours.