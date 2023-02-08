Zoo Atlanta breaks ground on new veterinary facility

The $22 million investment will replace its current vet facility.

ATLANTA — A new veterinary complex is now under construction at Zoo Atlanta.

The $22 million project will replace the zoo's existing veterinary facilities to help care for the more than 200 species that call Atlanta home. In recognition of The Gary W. Rollins Foundation's investment of $3 million and its long history of zoo support, the facility will be named The Rollings Animal Health Center, according to a news release.

Crews broke ground on the project on July 27 as Zoo Atlanta had already raised $21 million through its Care, Conserve, Connect capital campaign.

“The Rollins Animal Health Center will replace outdated facilities and enable the Zoo to fully inhabit its growing reputation for excellence in veterinary care," President and CEO Raymond B. King said. "We are deeply grateful to the members of our philanthropic community, who have shown us by their gifts that they have a strong investment in Zoo Atlanta’s indelible place in Atlanta and beyond.”

Once finished, features will include a dedicated laboratory, pharmacy, radiology, treatment and surgical spaces. State-of-the-art equipment for animals includes a CT scanner, holding dens and a food preparation kitchen. There will also be five animal quarantine dens and a necropsy suite. The facility will also be able to provide laser therapy to help geriatric animals, zoo officials said during the groundbreaking.

The veterinary team will also have conference rooms for meetings. Two dorm rooms and working space on the second floor will also allow vets to stay overnight and provide space to host visiting colleagues or students. With the new facility, the zoo will be able to expand community partnerships like with the University of Georgia's vet school.