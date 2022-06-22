Popular Ponce restaurant 8ARM closing its doors

The restaurant made the announcement on its Instagram page.

ATLANTA — One of midtown Atlanta's beloved restaurants - 8ARM - is closing its doors in October, according to an Instagram post that no doubt broke the hearts of loyal customers.

Founded six years ago on Ponce De Leon Avenue by the late Chef Angus Brown, the restaurant, in its own words, became synonymous with reinvention, often changing concepts with whoever moved into the kitchen.

"Over the years we've embraced the change and diversity of the chefs that helmed out kitchen," the restaurant stated in an Instagram post. "While challenging, it has at times also been beautiful and inspiring. Once again, we find ourselves at a point of reinvention."

As of now, the establishment's plan is to end its current food program, largely Japanese-inspired, on July 2. From then until closing, the restaurant plans to "fully embrace the idea of change by opening out the kitchen to a variety of up-and-coming and established chefs," including some who previously called 8ARM home.

On Oct. 8, the restaurant said it will officially close its doors.

So, why the sudden closure? As the current owners outlined on social media, the building next door - which used to house Paris on Ponce - caught fire in late 2019. When the property landlord decided not to rebuild, that building was then put up for sale for a new development.

"We knew that our building was a likely target for any sale or redevelopment of the overall space...because of the prime Ponce-facing location," the current restaurant owners said in the post.

They add that the restaurant was recently notified that indeed, their building had ultimately been sold as well.