Chick-fil-A is once again testing its luck with kale as the company extends its reach further into the vegetarian and vegan demographic.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the Atlanta-based chicken chain said it's offering a kale crunch side to its menu at restaurants in parts of three states — Orlando, Daytona, Space Coast and Gainesville, Florida; Eastern Iowa; and Tyler-Longview, Texas — for a limited time. The company said it will evaluate customer feedback to determine if the dish will be added to menus nationwide.

The new menu item includes kale and green cabbage, and is topped with salted almonds and an apple dijon dressing. A majority of Chick-fil-A's menu items feature, unsurprisingly, chicken, though it's added an array of healthier items over the past few years. That includes a kale and broccolini-based "superfood side," which was developed in part by Atlanta chef Ford Fry, that was added in 2016 — marking the first time a major fast-food chain added kale to its national menu.

Read the full story on the Atlanta Business Chronicle's website.

