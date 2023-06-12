'Eat More Chikin' | New Chick-fil-A location coming to historic Old Fourth Ward

It will be located at the intersection of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Boulevard.

ATLANTA — Atlanta residents can now enjoy more "chikin" after a brand-new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open soon in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

The popular chicken chain's new location is set to open its doors early Thursday morning.

It will be located at 689 Boulevard NE and 513 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, which is the intersection of the two busy Atlanta streets.

According to the chain, the location will bring 115 jobs to the area.

The restaurant will also feature a dual lane drive-thru.

A long-time metro Atlanta resident, Jamerian Myles, will manage and own the location.

"We are so passionate about helping young people grow, and I cannot wait to serve as a mentor to those people. I am excited to be providing jobs — and a place where everyone can come and share a meal together — to our community,” he said.

Myles added he is excited to spearhead the new location.

Chick-fil-A was his first and only job, according to the company.

He began working as a Team Member in 2004 at age 16 and was selected to be a restaurant Operator at just 24 years old, opening Chick-fil-A Glenwood Place in Atlanta’s Glenwood Park neighborhood.

“It was so important for me to create a legacy early in my life, from taking my first job in high school to being the first person in my family to pursue higher education,” he added.

Residents in the community who are interested in ordering from the location can on its opening day on Thursday starting at 6:30 a.m.

Those who want to learn more about ordering or about the location can do so here.