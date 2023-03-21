x
Here's what will replace the closed Slabtown Public House restaurant on the BeltLine

A new restaurant is coming to the space that previously housed Kevin Gillespie's Cold Beer and Slabtown Public House.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta restaurateur with establishments across the metro area will open his next venture on the BeltLine's Eastside Trail.

11Alive's news partners at the Atlanta Business Chronical reports Scott Kern plans to open The Baxter in the restaurant space that previously housed Kevin Gillespie's Cold Beer and Slabtown Public House, according to an alcohol license application submitted to the city of Atlanta. Kern is co-owner of McCray's Tavern and Carolyn's Gourmet Cafe and Catering.

The Baxter's forthcoming home takes up two stories at the bottom of the Edge on the BeltLine mixed-use building, which sits at the intersection of the Eastside Trail and DeKalb Avenue. Other restaurants at the Edge include Shake Shack and One Flew South.

Credit: BYRON E. SMALL / Atlanta Business Chronicle
Restaurateur Scott Kern is taking over the former Slabtown Public House space on the Atlanta BeltLine's Eastside Trail.

Kern did not immediately respond to an email and voicemail from the Atlanta Business Chronicle seeking comment. Chris Carter, principal at landlord Vantage Realty Partners LLC, declined to comment.

