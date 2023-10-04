Popular metro Atlanta deli Noni's closing after decade-long run

They have led the "Italian stallion" for over 15 years, according to a farewell letter posted on their website. The Atlanta staple will close at the end of the month

ATLANTA — It's a finale that will break metro Atlanta residents' hearts as Noni's sets sail to close their Edgewood Avenue location.

They have led the "Italian stallion" for over 15 years, according to a farewell letter posted on their website. The Atlanta staple will close at the end of the month on Saturday, Oct. 28.

"Now it’s time to pass the reins to another pair of hands who will do our space and Sweet Auburn proud," said the letter.

The letter added that the owner, Matt, and his husband are across the pond in Amsterdam. It also explained how after the pandemic, things took at turn.

"We know it’s the right decision, but can’t deny it’s gonna be hard to say goodbye," the post added.

Noni's has devoted years into serving the people of the city with meatballs, dancing, celebrations and more, according to its letter. Managers said the closing is overwhelming.

The letter even gave a tribute to Edgewood Avenue, the restaurant's home for the past decade and a half.

Noni's manager also took to Instagram to announce the closing. Read the post below.

"Thank you, Edgewood Avenue, you wild, lovable, dirty, magical street. You adopted us, and in time we became one of your own. You let us cram you with independent shops, throw festivals on you, dance all night on you, paint gorgeous wall murals on you, build a life on you. Always evolving, never boring, you kept us on our toes. We’re forever grateful," the letter said.



Noni's will have new hours with dinner now starting at 5 p.m. until it closes. To learn more about the closing and view a menu, click here.