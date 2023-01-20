Slutty Vegan reportedly set to open first drive-thru location

A location in Columbus being built will be the first Slutty Vegan restaurant to adopt a drive-thru.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Who knows? Maybe one day, a Slutty Vegan drive-thru will be as familiar and widespread as a McDonald's or Burger King. You have to start somewhere, and Pinky Cole's burgeoning chain is reportedly planting its first drive-thru flag.

VegNews first reported Thursday that the new location being built in Columbus, Georgia, will feature the first Slutty Vegan drive-thru.

Slutty Vegan's Instagram story also acknowledged the news. The plant-based burger chain's account first teased the development a few weeks ago, sharing renderings of what the restaurant and drive-thru will look like.

The move to open a drive-thru is the latest new frontier for the Slutty Vegan enterprise, which has expanded significantly in the last year. That expansion has included new locations in Athens, Birmingham and Brooklyn.

Last week, the company announced it would be opening a location in Washington, D.C.

THEE BREAKING NEWS you’ve all been waiting for… SLUTTY VEGAN DC! 👀📰🙌🏽 DC!!! Here we come!!! 12th & H Street!!! 👏🏾

Cole herself was also recently nominated for an NAACP Award for her recipe book, "Eat Plants, B*tch."