Bodycam: Deputies save life of 82-year-old man who had stopped breathing inside metro Atlanta home

The deputies are being praised for their quick response time and life-saving measures.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies are being deemed heroes after they helped save an elderly man's life when he stopped breathing inside his Rockdale County home.

In body camera video, deputies are seen rushing inside a home where an 82-year-old man was lying on the floor. After getting inside, deputies began life-saving efforts as they placed an AED on the man's chest, attempting to shock his heart back into rhythm.

Deputy J. Wilson then begins performing CPR as the man starts to take shallow breaths. Each of the deputies performed CPR until fire and rescue units were able to arrive.

Watch the bodycam video that shows first responders performing CPR to help save the man's life.

The 82-year-old was taken to the hospital but he is now back at home with his wife. The deputies' quick response and fast-acting maneuvers were instrumental in saving the man's life.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office applauded the deputies for remaining calm while using their training and experience to save a life.