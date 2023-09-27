Marietta Middle School teacher gifted fully furnished home

Methany Thornton's family will now be minutes away from where she works.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta Middle School teacher who was just gifted a home got another incredible surprise.

Methany Thornton and her family learned that her Habitat for Humanity home was decorated and fully furnished. iThink Community Foundation presented the gift and shared the news Wednesday.

The dedication was held for the first house of the Marietta Public Service Housing Program, which is a collaboration between the City of Marietta, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta and house sponsor Berkadia.

"It's now a home," Thornton said, after touring her newly furnished home with her husband, daughter and two grandsons. She was also presented with a $500 check for any essentials they might need moving in, according to a news release.

Thornton is a social-emotional learning teacher and has taught at Marietta Middle School for more than six years. She is also a cheer and lacrosse coach. She has said she loves "paying it forward" as a teacher - a fact that was evident as students joined in on the surprise.

Her family lived in a Cartersville townhome without a yard that was too small for the five of them. Thornton, now minutes from work, is happy for the extra space to see her grandchildren grow.

“Thank you for all that you do in the community for people like me,” Thornton said in a news release. “You truly are God-sent, and I pray that as you continue to bless others, God will bless you even more.”

CEO of Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta Jessica Gill said it took a village to get the grand gift together.

“Living where you work is a key component in building community, and partnerships like this one are fundamental to make local homeownership achievable, as well as thanking the public servants who serve us and our children," Gill said in a prepared statement.