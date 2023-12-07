UGA grad travels to Israel to learn about family's Jewish heritage, joins Israeli military

From cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs to serving as a lieutenant in the Israeli military, Judi Seidner's journey is an exceptional one.

Example video title will go here for this video

JERUSALEM, Israel — In a remarkable story of heritage and service, Judi Seidner, a graduate of the University of Georgia, has joined the Israeli army, embraced her Jewish roots, and made a significant contribution to her newfound homeland.

From cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs to serving as a lieutenant in the Israeli military, Seidner's journey is an exceptional one.

Seidner, named after her grandmother Trudy, who escaped the clutches of the Nazis in Europe and later settled in the United States, always felt a deep connection to her Jewish heritage. As a rising senior at UGA, she embarked on a life-changing trip to Israel, discovering a sense of belonging.

"I just felt very strong I wanted to come and visit Israel, and I felt it was an important part of who I am," Seidner shared.

After graduating from UGA in 2013, Seidner knew that her connection to Israel was too important to ignore. She returned to the country, eager to immerse herself in the culture and learn Hebrew. However, her passion for Israel didn't stop there. Seidner felt compelled to contribute to the nation that had captured her heart.

"If I'm going to be here my whole life, then I want to also contribute to that country in that way," Seidner explained.

Her commitment led her to join the Israeli military, a decision that took her on an extraordinary path. Rising through the ranks, Seidner was promoted to the position of lieutenant, becoming one of the few women in military leadership.

Reflecting on her experience, Seidner emphasized that gender was never a barrier for her in the military.

"I can honestly say as a woman in the military, I didn't feel any less than anybody else," she said. "You have a lot of women who serve in highly recognizable, very incredible combat units. You have women that serve in desk jobs, women that serve as instructors."

Seidner's dedication and expertise led her to serve as an instructor for chemical warfare and search and rescue operations. Her training played a vital role not only in equipping soldiers but also in teaching civilians how to protect themselves during times of conflict.

Seidner recounted a heartwarming incident when a family she trained successfully sought shelter during a rocket attack, helping save their lives.

"The mother knew what to do with her infant child and her two other kids, ran into the bomb shelter, and saved all of their lives together only because they knew what they were supposed to do," Seidner shared, highlighting the profound impact of her work.

Though Seidner is now a reservist stationed thousands of miles away from the University of Georgia, her passion for her alma mater and the Georgia Bulldogs remains unwavering.

From Jerusalem, she continues to cheer on her beloved team, embracing her dual identity as a UGA graduate and an IDF officer.