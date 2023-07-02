LIVE | Sen. Ossoff joins unity service in Macon after antisemitic demonstrations

The service will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday. He will join leaders at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church.

MACON, Ga. — Sen. Jon Ossoff will be joining faith leaders and community members in Macon for a unity service after antisemitic demonstrations happened in some Georgia communities last weekend.

The service will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday where he will join leaders at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church.

11Alive will stream the service in the players above and below this story.

The protests were felt heavily in local Jewish communities across the metro sparking a call to action.

Sen. Ossoff released a statement when the protests occurred last weekend saying, “Georgia’s Jewish community will never be intimidated by anti-Semitism. Today, as symbols of genocide were paraded in front of synagogues, we continue to stand strong, proud, and unbowed."

Other Georgia leaders, including Gov. Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock, condemned the hate calling them "disgusting acts of bigotry."

A new study from the Anti-Defamation League shows antisemitic displays have hit the highest level ever recorded.

Reports from the ADL also revealed Georgia ranks 10th in the nation for these types of incidents.

Elana Klemm who stood in complete shock when a group of less than a dozen people stood in front of Marietta's Chabad of Cobb holding flags with swastikas last weekend.

"They put an Israeli flag, they held it up high and then one of the guys threw it down and just started stomping on it saying 'Jews need to die,'" Klemm said.

Earlier this year, 11Alive reported residents in Cartersville, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Athens received anti-Jewish flyers at their homes.