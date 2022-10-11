Lineup announced for Atlanta's iconic Peach Drop

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will host the New Year's Eve celebrations

ATLANTA — The lineup has been announced for Atlanta's iconic Peach Drop. Mayor Andre Dickens will host the 2023 New Year's festivities after a three-year hiatus.

The celebrations kick off at 6 p.m. and go on until the peach drops at midnight.

“The Peach Drop is back and better than ever,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “This festival has been a tradition for generations, and it is my pleasure to be able to host a world-class event with these amazing partners so residents and visitors alike can make new memories ringing in the New Year together in Atlanta.”

Traditionally, the Peach Drop has drawn crowds from around 65,000 to 100,000 people. There's no cost for the event.

CEO of Lalani Ventures Shaneel Lalani said its team has been working to restore Underground Atlanta as a historic entertainment venue.

"We're proud to work alongside our partners at the City to welcome Atlanta's most beloved tradition, the Peach Drop, back to the property, and we look forward to hosting this monumental event for years to come," Lalani said.