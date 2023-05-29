'Memory of our heroes will never be forgotten' | Georgia leaders, law enforcement observe Memorial Day

ATLANTA — Leaders of the Peach State are joining the entire country as they observe Memorial Day and honor the fallen soldiers who fought for the country.
Gov. Brian Kemp, members of Congress, local law enforcement agencies and other state representatives took to Twitter Monday to show their support.
Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr.
The lawmaker in the nation's capitol tweeted out Monday about the holiday.
"We remember America's military service members who have died in the line of the duty," the representative said.
"On this #MemorialDay, Marty, the girls, and I, along with all Georgians, are remembering the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy every day. We will never forget their selfless actions and bravery," the Georgia governor said in his Monday tweet.
Georgia National Guard
Georgia's attorney general posted on the social media platform where he stated, "We will never forget these fallen heroes."
He also honored those who wore the uniforms of the United States military.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Rep. Lucy McBath
The congresswoman said "we remember the lives of Americans, of all creeds and colors, who died protecting our nation and our ideals."
"Thank you will never be enough. Those who laid down their lives in service to their country and for the love of their fellow countrymen, they are the true heroes in our American story," the U.S. representative said on Twitter Monday,
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones
Some local emergency responders and universities posted in remembrance of the holiday.
Atlanta Fire Rescue
The city's fire department paid tribute to the fallen heroes.
"We honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice," the department added.
Atlanta Police Department
University of Georgia
"On Memorial Day we come together to honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed for our freedoms," the Peach State university said in its Tweet.
The university also posted on their social media pages Monday.
"Today we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country," it stated in its tweet.
City of Atlanta
The city announced that all building are closed Monday and will reopen Tuesday as they observe the holiday.