'Memory of our heroes will never be forgotten' | Georgia leaders, law enforcement observe Memorial Day

Gov. Brian Kemp and other state representatives took to Twitter Monday to show their support.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Leaders of the Peach State are joining the entire country as they observe Memorial Day and honor the fallen soldiers who fought for the country.

Gov. Brian Kemp, members of Congress, local law enforcement agencies and other state representatives took to Twitter Monday to show their support.

Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr.

The lawmaker in the nation's capitol tweeted out Monday about the holiday.

"We remember America's military service members who have died in the line of the duty," the representative said.

This #MemorialDay, we remember America's military service members who have died in the line of duty. As we gather with friends & family today, let us remember all that the men & women of the U.S. Armed Forces have sacrificed to keep liberty & the American Dream alive for us all. pic.twitter.com/SDFBKhgsuH — Sanford Bishop, Jr. (@SanfordBishop) May 29, 2023





"On this #MemorialDay, Marty, the girls, and I, along with all Georgians, are remembering the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy every day. We will never forget their selfless actions and bravery," the Georgia governor said in his Monday tweet.

On this #MemorialDay, Marty, the girls, and I, along with all Georgians, are remembering the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy every day. We will never forget their selfless actions and bravery. pic.twitter.com/w6lstnoOEN — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 29, 2023

Georgia National Guard

The national guard posted on the platform in a tweet below.

Today we honor our heroes in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Never forget. #MemorialDay 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1XxiOsB1sq — GA National Guard (@GeorgiaGuard) May 29, 2023

Georgia's attorney general posted on the social media platform where he stated, "We will never forget these fallen heroes."

He also honored those who wore the uniforms of the United States military.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

The Peach State's secretary of state's tweet is below.

May we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom today, and everyday. To our veterans, thank you for your service. To those who we have lost, the prayers of a grateful nation are yours. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/hFQ35oi3ud — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) May 29, 2023

Rep. Lucy McBath

The congresswoman said "we remember the lives of Americans, of all creeds and colors, who died protecting our nation and our ideals."

On #MemorialDay, we remember the lives of Americans, of all creeds and colors, who died protecting our nation and our ideals.



We honor their ultimate sacrifice. — Rep. Lucy McBath (@RepLucyMcBath) May 29, 2023

"Thank you will never be enough. Those who laid down their lives in service to their country and for the love of their fellow countrymen, they are the true heroes in our American story," the U.S. representative said on Twitter Monday,

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones

His tweet is below.

Today we honor and remember those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice for our great country.



Happy Memorial Day! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9iyMNbdER9 — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) May 29, 2023

Some local emergency responders and universities posted in remembrance of the holiday.

Atlanta Fire Rescue

The city's fire department paid tribute to the fallen heroes.

"We honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice," the department added.

Happy Memorial Day 2023!🇺🇸

•

In remembrance and honor of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, we at Atlanta Fire Rescue thank you for your service.

•#AFRD #AtlantaFireRescue #CityofAtlanta 🚒🔥 pic.twitter.com/XDM9YQK5Gc — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) May 29, 2023

Atlanta Police Department

The tweet is below.





University of Georgia

"On Memorial Day we come together to honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed for our freedoms," the Peach State university said in its Tweet.

On Memorial Day we come together to honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed for our freedoms. pic.twitter.com/fB4upFIJ7H — UGA (@universityofga) May 29, 2023

The university also posted on their social media pages Monday.

"Today we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country," it stated in its tweet.

City of Atlanta

The city announced that all building are closed Monday and will reopen Tuesday as they observe the holiday.



