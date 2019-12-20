ATLANTA — Every year we pack the malls and cyber stores spending hundreds -- sometimes thousands of dollars on our friends and loved ones.

But if we're being honest, are we really buying for them, or are we buying for ourselves?

"People think more is better. But that's not what recipients seem to say. Recipients say 'understanding who I am and reflecting that in a gift purchase is better,'" said Prof. Morgan Ward, with the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.

Ward, who has studied the impact of gift giving, said that giving the wrong gift can sour relationships. So, instead of hitting the malls for high dollar items, you might end up spending less.

"It would be better to give gifts that are more empathic for the recipient. Maybe that means fewer gifts so you can focus on what the recipient wants," Ward said.

Obviously, gift giving depends on each person.

But Ward urges you to consider this, while advertisers show us the year's hottest products, your gift doesn't necessarily have to be an item.

"So maybe giving an experience would be an example. Especially, an experience you can do together," Ward said.

"Because that's very connecting for people. There are alternatives to just buying a thing."

