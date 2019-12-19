LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — ‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the town,

Porch Pirates are stirring—and even outside your house.

As presents are delivered by the door with the care—

There’s a new weapon to make sure those gifts will still be there.

Our K9Kait teamed up with Jennifer Bellamy to show us how one K-9 is leaving criminals filled with dread.

You better not steal

You better not fight

You better behave

Cause this Santa bites... Ali Claus is coming to town.

"Especially with it being the holidays right now, we go out and we are hitting neighborhoods hard because you have a lot of daytime burglaries. We're always looking for people in places they don't belong. You don't want to see people walking behind houses, they don't belong there. We want to say hello to them. Identify them and find out why they are there," Lawrenceville police officer Shawn Humphreys said.

He's making a list,

Checking it twice,

Gonna find out whose naughty and nice

Ali Claus is coming to town.

"If we get called, we're going to come and find you. That's what we do. That's what we love to do," Humphreys said.

Sure Lawrenceville isn't quite as far north as the North Pole.

And handler Shawn Humphreys and K-9 Ali don't exactly drive around in a sleigh. But they do have a pretty sweet ride.

"Lights and sirens are coming on, I'll tell him, hey buddy, you want to go find a bad guy? Let's go find this guy," he said.

They have the temperament of the big guy, too.

"Ali loves his job, he's very good at it, and he gets to have fun. We just love what we do," he said.

They've been together for six years now and their bond is rock solid.

"Everything changes when you become K-9. You have a living breathing creature that you put your life in his hands, or his paws... And he knows that I will protect him as much as I know he'll protect me," he said.

Officer Humphreys says K-9 Ali thrives on his work.

"What others consider work, we consider fun. We look forward o the hot calls, we look forward to the in progress," he said.

He knows if you've been thieving.

Knows if your ID's a fake.

He knows if you've been bad or good,

So be good for goodness sake.

You better watch out,

You better not try,

Don't break the law,

I'm telling you why...

Ali Claus is coming to town.

