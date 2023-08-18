Comedian Desi Banks shares his Atlanta success story, from high school to sold-out shows | 11Alive Uninterrupted

The Atlanta native is a successful stand-up comedian, actor, and social media personality with over 15 million followers.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's Desi Banks went from performing at Cedar Grove High’s cafeteria table to sold-out tours.

The comedian will now kick off his first national theatre stand-up tour after gradually growing his audience. The tour is called the Purpose Chaser Tour, making stops in over 20 cities. He sat down with Neima Abdulahi for 11Alive Uninterrupted to share his journey to success.

Desi Banks said his initial dream in high school was to become a professional football player.

He showcased his talent for making people laugh in the school hallways and on the football field, where many noticed his gift as a comedian.

“They saw it before I saw it,” he says about classmates and football coaches. “I think when it comes to your dream, God allows you to be around those types of people that will tell you what it is before you see.”

He says he’s inspired by the success of Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence.

Banks believes his social media presence and storytelling is important to Black culture and the experiences of minorities living in diverse communities.

“Even if you haven’t been through it, you saw it before,” he explained.

