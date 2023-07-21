Killer Mike discusses his creative voice, new music | 11Alive Uninterrupted

ATLANTA — Atlanta native and Grammy-winning musician Michael Render, globally known as Killer Mike, has released his highly anticipated self-titled album “Michael” this summer.
Killer Mike sat down with 11Alive’s Neima Abdulahi for a special episode of “11Alive Uninterrupted,” where they discuss his new music, growing up in Atlanta and his creative voice as a musician.
This is Killer Mike’s first solo album in more than a decade. After releasing his last solo album “R.A.P Music” in 2012, the artist and activist pivoted towards making music as one half of the hip-hop duo Run The Jewels, alongside group member El-P.
Killer Mike said the “Michael” album is his authentic life story, with tracks like “Motherless” where he opens up about grief and healing. The hit single “Scientists & Engineers” features fellow Atlanta artists Andre 3000 and Future.
"11Alive Uninterrupted" is a series that brings viewers in-depth conversations with influential thought leaders and dynamic visionaries in Atlanta.
