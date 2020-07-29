'Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble' | The words of John Lewis live on

The iconic Congressman who fought for civil rights left behind messages that cannot be forgotten.

ATLANTA — Rep. John Lewis touched the lives of those around the nation.

His work speaks volumes - he participated in sit-ins, challenged Jim Crow laws, and lead protesters in Selma all for civil rights.

He leaves a legacy not only because of his work, but because of the lasting impact of his words, which will continue to live on.

Here's a look at some of the notable statements of Rep. John Lewis, over the years, as he fought for civil rights in this country:

"We were beaten, we were tear-gassed. I thought I was going to die on this bridge. But somehow and some way, God almighty helped me here. We cannot give up now. We cannot give in. We must keep the faith, keep our eyes on the prize." - March 2020 tweet

"I appeal to all of you to get into this great revolution that is sweeping this nation. Get in and stay in the streets of every city, every village and hamlet of this nation until true freedom comes, until the revolution of 1776 is complete." - John Lewis at the March on Washington in 1963

"The right to vote is precious, almost sacred. It is the most powerful nonviolent tool or instrument we have in a democratic society. And we must use it. #goodtrouble" - November 2019 tweet

"We have been too quiet for too long. There comes a time when you have to say something. You have to make a little noise. You have to move your feet. This is the time." - John Lewis in 2016 at the House sit-in after the Pulse Shooting in Orlando

"Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble. #goodtrouble" - June 2018 tweet