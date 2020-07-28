John Lewis' legacy remembered by iconic Black D.C. restaurant

Congressman John Lewis is remembered by a D.C. restaurant.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — After serving the state of Georgia for 17 terms, Congressman John Lewis left an impact not only inside the political sphere, but on the lives of locals in Washington, D.C.

Ben's Chili Bowl, an historically black-owned restaurant, has a lot of famous people lining the walls. People from Rev. Joseph Lowery-Denzel to Barack Obama, and now a new face, Congressman John Lewis.

Kamel Ben Ali, whose family built the restaurant in 1958 says "back from when we first opened, this was called Black Broadway, this was a very famous corridor for African-Americas."

John Lewis had been in the restaurant since he was young. The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, or SNCC, that Lewis was president of used to meet across the street from the restaurant.

When Lewis died, the restaurant's owners placed his picture with the message, "Rest in Power. "

Sometime soon, Ben's Chili Bowl may pay tribute to Lewis on a mural outside their building that features other influential black leaders. Every five years or so the restaurant puts out a survey to ask customers who they want on the mural.