Senator John Albers asks for prayer requests ahead of kidney surgery with son

ROSWELL, Ga. — Senator John Albers will undergo a kidney transplant on July 21 along with his oldest son.

Earlier this month, Albers went to Twitter with a prayer request detailing his family’s journey.

“I am asking for your prayers for me and my son Will,” Albers wrote. “Last August of 2020, our oldest Will was rushed to the hospital and we quickly learned he was in kidney failure. We almost lost him and we are so grateful to the doctors, nurses, and staff and Northside Cherokee Hospital. Praise the Lord he survived, he needed to go on dialysis at 24 years old. Our world was forever changed and the impact was substantial to Will and our family.”

Albers, describes himself as a devoted husband, father of three kids, and a fourth generation firefighter serving as a volunteer in Alpharetta. After many months of testing with Emory Hospital, he revealed that he is the match for Will’s kidney.

According to his personal bio, Albers and his family are members of Roswell United Methodist Church. The family is leaning on their faith to tackle this obstacle, as mentioned in the prayer request.

“Along the way, God sent angels to help light the path ahead,” he wrote.

Albers revealed that they kept this challenge quiet until they felt the need to share their story.