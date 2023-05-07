x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Seniors: Beware of extreme heat

Watch for extreme heat symptoms, take precautions, call 911 if necessary and locate cooling stations.

More Videos

ATLANTA — For seniors, the extreme heat of summer can mean extreme complications like dehydration, which can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Here's what to know to make sure you're prepared.

Heat exhaustion vs. heatstroke: What's the difference?

You may feel faint or dizzy if experiencing head exhaustion, while a throbbing headache is likely indication of a heat stroke, according to the National Weather Service.

Both conditions are dangerous, but knowing the difference can help you know how to best respond.

RELATED: What's the difference between heat exhaustion and heatstroke

This chart below from 11Alive's meteorologists is a great tool to keep track of which conditions are associated with which condition.

Credit: WXIA

How to prevent it

When outdoors in extreme heat, drink lots of water; stay in the shade; use a fan; and use cold wash cloths on your neck and arms.

Keep a careful watch for weakness, headache, muscle cramps or dizziness, too.

If the symptoms persist call 911 at once.  

RELATED: Here's how experts say you can save thousands on your HVAC system

For added relief, call the Metro Atlanta United Way Help Line at 211 on weekdays until 7 p.m. to locate metro Atlanta senior center cooling stations as they open.

On the weekends, go to the United Way website at www.211.unitedwayatlanta.org.

==========

LINKS FOR ADDITION INFORMATION:

United Way Atlanta 211

Atlanta Regional Commission Aging Division

Cherokee County Senior Services

Clayton County Senior Services

Cobb County Senior Services

DeKalb County Senior Services

Fulton County Senior Services

Gwinnett County Senior Services

National Institute on Aging

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out