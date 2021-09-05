Shorter University assistant men’s basketball coach dies

The university said they were "saddened to learn of the tragic death of Coach Ryan Dupree" in a statement.

ROME, Ga. — A Shorter University basketball coach has died.

Shorter University spokesperson Dawn Tolbert confirmed the death of Ryan Dupree, the university's assistant men’s basketball coach, on Sunday night.

"Our prayers are with them and the basketball team in this time of loss," a statement from the university said.

The university has not released details on the circumstances surrounding Dupree's death at this time.

Here is the full statement from Shorter University: