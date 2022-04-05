Travel subscription plans are growing | What to know

Subscription programs aimed at those looking to travel more are part of a growing business model, that's only expected to continue its upward trend.

ATLANTA — Pick a service or item nowadays, and there's probably a subscription service to go along with it.

That's everything from pet toys, to food and clothes, and millions of people have signed up, paying to get their boxes or entertainment every month. Turns out travel subscriptions are also expanding.

Airlines, rental car companies and even hotels and resorts are now serving up subscription plans, hoping to draw in those working from anywhere or others looking to travel to more places and stay longer periods of time.

For travelers, it's an opportunity for lower prices and potentially, more convenience. For businesses, it's a chance for increased profits. It could seem like a win-win.

Alaska Airlines recently became the first major airline to launch a subscription program.

For a fixed monthly rate of $49 to $550, and a year-long commitment, flyers can take up to 24 round trips, depending on their plan, to California, Nevada and Arizona. However, travelers have to fly at required intervals or risk losing credits.

Rental car companies like Hertz and Enterprise have also started up limited subscription plans, and hotels are getting in on the action as well. Smaller chains around the world are looking to draw in travelers in their 20s to 30s, who are more comfortable with monthly fees and have more opportunities to blur the lines between work and travel.