ATLANTA — Viral video of an arrest of three women at the Houston's on Peachtree has people talking – and asking who really is at fault.

Monday night, 11Alive was the first to get video of Asia'h Epperson, Erica Walker and Brittany Lucio on the ground outside the restaurant, and an Atlanta Police officer working as security trying to arrest them.

The women claim they were given permission to enter the restaurant after it was closed to use the bathroom. But after spending more than 10 minutes in the facilities, staff asked them to leave multiple times. When the women still refused to leave, staff called for police.

The women claim they were wrongfully arrested.

11Alive has since learned, however, that Epperson, a former American Idol contestant in 2008, had a previous arrest in Los Angeles over a 2010 incident that happened inside a nightclub, also in a bathroom.

Entertainment sites said it came down to a shoving match between Epperson and another girl. Video posted to YouTube from Pop Candies TV shows police escorting Epperson from the Colony Nightclub after the incident. She smiles as she's led to the police car, with her hands cuffed behind her back.

Her attorney told 11Alive the case was dropped and that she was just defending herself. 11Alive reached out to the L.A. Police Department for records related to the incident, but they were unresponsive.

This most recent incident at Houston's has local rapper T.I. calling the restaurant, and the officer. out on social media – the second time in just months.

"You don't put your hands on no woman, man," the rapper said on Instagram. "That's no police. That's a coward."

The Atlanta Police Department told 11Alive they are checking into the incident, but noted that the women ignored repeated requests to leave and it gave the officer no choice but to "no other option but to take them into custody." Nevertheless, the department is investigating the accusation of excessive force by the officer, Jose Guzman.

11Alive has requested the officer's records, too.

