Online fundraiser started to cover funeral costs for 1-year-old found in Sandy Springs pond

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A family is looking for clarity on how a 911 call of a naked woman on Thursday night led Sandy Springs police to a retention pond off Concourse Parkway, where they pulled a 1-year-old out.

Officers pulled Nirvana Oliver's body out of the water and rushed to nearby Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Scottish Rite Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hours after her death, Sandy Springs charged her mother, Asia Calabrese-Lewis, with murder, who was also identified as the naked woman.

Nirvana's grandfather, Kenneth Oliver, told 11Alive that his son and Lewis lived together just about 100 yards away from the retention pond where Nirvana's body was found.

"You can look out the door of their apartment and see the pond," Kenneth Oliver said.

He said his son told him that at some point on Thursday evening, Calabrese-Lewis left with their baby. He believed they were heading to a nearby park.

Oliver said it wasn't long before his son told him he noticed some commotion across the street along Concourse Parkway. Sandy Springs was out looking for the naked woman.

Lewis walked outside and saw Calabrese-Lewis being arrested and asked her where the baby was, to which he said she responded, "F the baby."

At that moment, police said they didn't know a baby was involved and then began their search for Nirvana.

Officers started searching the industrial complex that includes several retention ponds. They found Nirvana's body around 7:30 p.m., along with a diaper floating nearby.

Calabrese-Lewis Murder warrant states:

Accused Asia Calabrese-Lewis did walk her 1-year-old child (Nirvana Genesis Oliver) to retention pond located at the corner of Peachtree Dunwoody Rd and Concourse Pkwv. Asia Calabrese-Lewis is seen on security camera arriving at the retention pond at 1812 hours on 5/11/2023. The camera shows As'ia Calabrese-Lewis remain at the pond until 1818 hours (same date). The child would be located approximately 1/2 hours later by emergency personnel in the same area seen on camera with the child's diaper floating in the same vicinity.

Nirvana's grandfather said they couldn't understand why this happened.

"What could she have done to deserve to be dead at 23 months," Kenneth said, adding later, "she was the best baby in the world. She lit up any room she entered."