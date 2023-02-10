'She was full of life' | Best friend of Brookhaven woman found dead reflects on her bright spirit, concern about ex-boyfriend now charged

Brandon Wineinger is charged with concealing the death of another after Aimee Lafakis' body was found near a construction site on Sunday in Gwinnett County.

ATLANTA — It's not the ending anyone wanted after 48-year-old Aimee Lafakis never came home this past Thursday.



On Friday, Brookhaven Police met with Lafakis' family, who reported her missing. After interviewing her family and others close to Aimee, Brookhaven police officers responded to her ex-boyfriend's home about her disappearance. At some point, Brandon Wineinger was asked to come to police headquarters, where detectives interviewed him.



Brookhaven Police said that during the interview about Aimee's disappearance, he made several statements that detectives proved to be false. As to what those statements were, police have not said; however, they charged him and arrested Wineinger on Saturday, one day after Lafakis was reported missing. He was charged with giving false statements and tampering with evidence.

On Sunday, Gwinnett County Police said Brookhaven Police contacted them around 4 p.m. about a missing person from their jurisdiction. Following some investigative leads, Gwinnett County Police said officers found Lafakis' body near Turkey Crossing and Harbins Circle in Dacula. However, it wasn't released to the public at that time that her body had been found.

In the meantime, Lafakis' family and friends were doing everything in their power to find her, hoping she was okay.

Then, on Monday afternoon, Gwinnett County Police confirmed the body they found was Lafakis' and announced an additional charge against Wineinger. Detectives in Gwinnett County charged him with concealing the death of another.

Faith Corbin, one of Lafakis' best friends, said she had spoken to her Wednesday night, just two days before she disappeared.

"She was going through some tough times we had talked about it," Corbin explained.



Corbin said she was offering her some advice regarding Wineinger that Aimee actually offered her in the past.

"Aimee was the one to get me out of the same situation she was in just with someone else, so it hit extremely close to home," she said.

"I believe she felt she had this taken care of," Corbin added.

While police have not released any details surrounding how Lafakis died, her body ended up near a construction site. It was left in a field-- something Corbin says is sickening.

"It literally makes my stomach hurt to know that this guy took her and discarded her like she was trash and she was alone by herself for days and were out looking for her and that’s the hardest part because Aimee would never ever ever let that happen to anyone else," Corbin explained.

Corbin said Lafakis was a force to be reckoned with, a woman of remarkable intelligence and wit.



"Her vibrant personality filled every room she entered, leaving an indelible mark on all those lucky enough to have known her. Her laughter was contagious, her love boundless, and her sense of humor was unparalleled. Aimee had a way of bringing joy and laughter to even the most mundane moments, infusing them with her unique brand of sparkle and mischief," she said.

However, Corbin said it's what not everyone got the chance to see that made her such a special person.

"Behind that vivacious exterior, Aimee was also a fiercely loyal and protective friend. She had an innate ability to look after those she cared about, always offering a comforting presence and a shoulder to lean on. Aimee's strength and resilience were awe-inspiring, and she faced life's challenges head-on, never backing down from a fight. She was a true warrior, both in spirit and in heart," Corbin explained.

She said her biggest joy in life was her daughter. Corbin said that's the most heartbreaking piece of this senseless tragedy.

"Aimee's greatest love and devotion were reserved for her daughter, Scarlett. Their bond was unbreakable, a testament to the depth of Aimee's love and the incredible mother she was. She poured all of her wisdom, compassion, and unwavering support into raising Scarlett, and their adventures together were the stuff of legends. They were inseparable, partners in crime, and their love for one another shone brightly, lighting up the world around them," she said.

Corbin hopes this story might help someone in the same situation Lafakis found herself in get out before it's too late.

"I think a lot of people think that this can’t happen to them or they’ll be able to get out of the situation soon enough," she said. "Take this story into consideration that it could be you, you could be next."

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If you need to talk to someone or know someone who might need advice, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline.