Police investigating disappearance of Brookhaven woman

Aimee Lafakis, 48, was reported missing by her family on Friday.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police in Brookhaven say they're investigating the disappearance of a woman last heard from on Friday.

There were not many details available about the case of 48-year-old Aimee Lafakis.

The Brookhaven Police Department put out a "critical missing" notice for Lafakis on Saturday. The department said she'd been reported missing by family Friday, after she hadn't had any known contact since 2 a.m. earlier that morning.

"Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is being requested to contact the Brookhaven Police Department tip line at 404-637-0636 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 404-577-TIPS," BPD said.

She is described as standing 5-foot-3 with black hair, green eyes and several identifiable tattoos (cats on left forearm, heart on right ring finger, heart on back of neck).