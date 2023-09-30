14-year-old killed in shooting at Lithonia home, police say

This is a developing story.

LITHONIA, Ga. — A 14-year-old has been shot and killed at a Lithonia home Saturday night, according to police.

Lithonia Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but they did tell 11Alive that potential suspects are currently being interviewed at this time.

The shooting happened at a home along Rock Chapel Road, police said.

